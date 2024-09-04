Whitney Leavitt was 'cancelled' over a TikTok video. Now she's starring in the new Mormon Wives series.

With all the scandals and secrets surrounding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, gossip fiends are grasping at any and every bit of information they can find when it comes to the new reality TV series.

One particular point of interest is, of course, the cast.

Meet Whitney Leavitt, one of the eight Mormon mums who appears in the series and, as expected, is a social media sensation in her own right. She's also been involved in a scandal (or two) on social media. And we have high hopes that she'll be one of the most intriguing breakout stars of the new show because her life is certainly going to make for some fascinating reality television.

So, who is Whitney Leavitt? And what can we expect from her in the new reality series?

Who is Whitney Leavitt?

Mormon MomTok is a fascinating corner of the internet and is exactly as it sounds: Mormon mothers. From lifestyle content to parenting tips and tricks, these seemingly niche videos garner an insane amount of views.

Leavitt, 31, is one of the very popular influencers who is a part of the infamous Mormon Mum group from Utah, who all found social media fame at the same time.

With more than 2 million followers on TikTok, Leavitt is best known for her dancing videos online and lifestyle content. She is married with two children and is always making content with her family. Very on brand indeed.

Whitney Leavitt in a pink dress on her Instagram. Image: Instagram/whitleavitt