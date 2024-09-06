Wait until you find out what these Mormon Wives get paid.

If the Mormon wives of Utah have taught us anything so far, it’s that clout and cheques often go hand in hand. And these Mormon mummies seem to be raking it in.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has us buzzing with about one million questions. Are the wives still friends? Who else was involved in the 2022 'soft swinging' scandal? When it comes to the behind-the-scenes drama, we have no doubt that all of this will be addressed as the show hits the air. That’s precisely why we are all tuning in.

Watch The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives trailer now. Article continues after video.



Video via Hulu

The question on everyone's lips, is how much do The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast get paid?

All of these women have made quite a name for themselves online, whether it be through TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, and it seems the infamous sex scandal has only further launched these influencers into stardom.

For those of you who have not been tuning into the MomTok drama, here's a quick recap.

In 2022, Mormon MomTok was booming with a group of influencers from Utah who were known for wholesome lifestyle and family content. All this came to a standstill when one member of the group, Taylor Frankie Paul, announced her divorce while revealing she had been engaging in 'soft swinging' within her group of married friends.