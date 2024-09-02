Cozzie livs means no one can afford secret second families anymore.

I love the internet. The dot com. Every day there's a fresh take, a new hot topic sending the world into a tailspin. The current topic du jour is secret second families. Remember those?

From the '80s to the early 2000s it seemed they were all the rage, as it became more widely reported that some men had a rogue habit of having secret second families hidden away in other suburbs, states, or even other countries. It's a tale as old as time, really. It was surely always happening, but modern life meant those secrets were bubbling to the surface a little sooner.

In 1999, The Guardian published a piece called 'Double Trouble' where journalist Maureen Freely claimed it was getting harder for men to maintain second families against the rising advent of technology (meaning telephones, for stalking purposes, of course) and monetary woes. Add a couple more decades and a cost of living crisis, and it seems they've disappeared completely.

Now, the trendsetters on social media have a fun new take on the current state of the economy, based on the astute observation that secret families seem to have disappeared from the mainstream.

Okay, I'm listening.

According to the internet, people can't afford secret families anymore. Image: Getty/Twitter.