"Do NOT use a chair with wheels." Mamamia reviews the Seat Vibrator sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Katie, who is Mamamia's Sex Editor, reviews the 'Textured Silicone Seat Vibrator' - an external stimulator - by Nasty Gal.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

I was drawn to this sex toy because it essentially claims to give you an orgasm while you're sat on your arse with little to no effort involved. And as a lazy gal, this was sex toy music to my ears.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It looks absolutely nothing like any other sex toys I've seen before. There's no phallic shape (because it's certainly not intended for penetration), and it has a flat-bottomed base.

Image: Supplied.

It also requires batteries, which triggered a small amount of panic when I was first planning to use this toy. I know batteries are something everyone should have in their house, but I am not one of those forward-thinking domestic angels, and so I stole the batteries out of the TV remote.

I am what I am, folks.