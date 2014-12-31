Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Victims found ‘holding hands’ in the sea after the AirAsia crash.

The pilot of the search and rescue plane who first spotted the debris of AirAsia flight QZ8501 has said three of the bodies were found ‘holding hands’.

“There are seven to eight people. Three [of them] again hold hands,” he said.

As divers now search for the wreckage of the aircraft and the all-important black box, a search and rescue mission for the remaining passengers of the flight continues.

In terrible scenes, grieving relatives have had to be treated by teams of medics when confronted with images of bodies floating in the sea shown on local television.

At least three bodies have been recovered after debris from the missing AirAsia jet QZ8501 was found in the Karimata Strait 110 nautical miles southwest from Pangkalan Bun last yesterday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last night, “To the relatives, I feel your loss, and all of us pray that all of the families are given the strength and fortitude during this incident.”

A statement from the airline which confirmed the debris was indeed from the missing plane read ”AirAsia Indonesia regrets to inform that The National Search and Rescue Agency Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) today confirmed that the debris found earlier today is indeed from QZ8501, the flight that had lost contact with air traffic control on the morning of 28th. The debris of the aircraft was found in the Karimata Strait around 110 nautical miles south west from Pangkalan Bun. The aircraft was an Airbus A320-200 with the registration number PK-AXC. There were 155 passengers on board, with 137 adults, 17 children and 1 infant. Also on board were 2 pilots, 4 cabin crews and one engineer.”

Divers and searchers today are looking for the all-important black box to tell us what really happened to the plane.

2. WA Bushfires downgraded to watch and act

By ABC A home and three sheds have been destroyed by a bushfire south of Toodyay, about 85 kilometres north-east of Perth, but the alert level has since been downgraded.

The fire has been burning along both sides of Salt Valley Road, moving in an easterly direction.

DFES spokesman Russell Jones said a homestead was destroyed in the flames, but he did not believe it had been lived in for some time.

An emergency warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon, but by 7:40pm (AWST) the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) had downgraded the alert level for the blaze to a watch and act.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control and consolidate containment lines as weather conditions improved. However DFES warned there was still a possible threat to homes.