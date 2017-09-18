celebrity

The bizarre Emmys opener that left everyone in Hollywood stunned.

Months after his unceremonious resignation from the White House, former President Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has returned to the centre stage, this time showing up at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Appearing alongside host Stephen Colbert during the opening monologue, Spicer wheeled out a White House-style podium before parodying his infamous debut speech as head of communications, declaring to Hollywood, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy period. Both in person and around the world.”

sean spicer emmys
Source: CBS / Fox8.

Spicer struggled to keep a straight face throughout his appearance and was clearly revelling in the opportunity to make fun of himself and his former employer. That or he didn't get that he was the butt of his own joke... but we're pretty confident it was the former.

Audience members couldn't believe what they were seeing, though.

Have a look at all the gorgeous gowns from the Emmys red carpet. Post continues after gallery. 

Emmy Awards 2017

Millie Bobby BrownMillie Bobby Brown. Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.
Anna ChlumskyAnna Chlumsky. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAmanda Crew. Image via Getty.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSofía Vergara. Image via Getty.
Edie Falco. Image via Getty.Edie Falco. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAnika Noni. Image via Getty.
Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.Comedian Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.
Ajiona AlexusAjiona Alexus. Image via Getty.
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Yvonne Strahovski. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nina KiriNina Kiri. Image via Getty.
Erin Lim. Image via Getty.Erin Lim. Image via Getty.
Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Uzo Aduba emmys
Uzo Aduba. Image via Getty.
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey emmys
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ellie Kemper emmys
Ellie Kemper. Image via Getty.
Lily Tomlin emmys
Lily Tomlin. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica Biel emmys
Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
Tessa Thompson emmys
Tessa Thompson. Image via Getty.
Heidi Klum emmys
Heidi Klum. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate McKinnon emmys
Kate McKinnon. Image via Getty.
Lea Michele emmys
Lea Michele. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Viola Davis emmys
Viola Davis. Image via Getty.
Elizabeth Moss emmys
Elizabeth Moss. Image via Getty.
Laverne Cox emmys
Laverne Cox. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaimie Alexander emmys
Jaimie Alexander . Image via Getty.
Leslie Jones emmys
Leslie Jones. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Debra Messing emmys
Debra Messing. Image via Getty.
Zoë Kravitz emmys
Zoë Kravitz. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole Kidman emmys
Nicole Kidman. Image via Getty.
Shailene Woodley emmys
Shailene Woodley. Image via Getty.
Reese Witherspoon emmys
Reese Witherspoon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin emmys
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin. Image via Getty.
Rashina Jones emmys
Rashina Jones. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli emmys
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. Image via Getty.
Cicely Tyson emmys
Cicely Tyson. Image via Getty.
gabrielle union emmys
Gabrielle Union. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Krakowski emmys
Jane Krakowski. Image via Getty.
Gina Rodriguez emmys
Gina Rodriguez. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariel Winter emmys
Ariel Winter. Image via Getty.
Julie Bowen emmys
Julie Bowen. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Robin Wright and Dylan Frances Penn
Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Frances Penn. Image via Getty.
Julia Louis Dreyfus emmys
Julia Louis Dreyfus. Image via Getty.
Chrissy Metz getty
Chrissy Metz. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Susan Sarandon emmys
Susan Sarandon. Image via Getty.
Priyanka Chopra emmys
Priyanka Chopra. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
keri russell emmys
Keri Russel. Image via Getty.
allison janney emmys
Allison Janney. Image via Getty.
tina fey emmys
Tina Fey. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thandie Newton emmys
Thandie Newton. Image via Getty.

Anna Chlumsky, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen were captured with their mouths wide open, jaws just about on the floor, while comedian Melissa McCarthy, who spent much of this year parodying Spicer on Saturday Night Live appeared to be nothing short of shocked to her core.

Moments later, Colbert pointed to Spicer and joked, "Melissa McCarthy, everybody. Give it up," before leading the audience in applause.

sean spicer emmys
Source: CBS / Fox8.
ADVERTISEMENT

The 45th President of the United States was referenced a number of times throughout the evening, with Colbert blaming the audience for his election success.

"He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won. Why didn't you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy he probably wouldn't have run for president. So in a way, this is all your fault," the late night television host joked.

sean spicer emmys
Source: CBS / Fox8.

When McCarthy's co-star Alec Baldwin took home an Emmy for his performance as Trump on SNL he quipped, "I suppose I should say 'Mr President, here is your Emmy.'"

LISTEN: The Binge breaks down the importance of the Emmys.

READ MORE:

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???