The bizarre Emmys opener that left everyone in Hollywood stunned.

Months after his unceremonious resignation from the White House, former President Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has returned to the centre stage, this time showing up at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Appearing alongside host Stephen Colbert during the opening monologue, Spicer wheeled out a White House-style podium before parodying his infamous debut speech as head of communications, declaring to Hollywood, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy period. Both in person and around the world.”

Spicer struggled to keep a straight face throughout his appearance and was clearly revelling in the opportunity to make fun of himself and his former employer. That or he didn't get that he was the butt of his own joke... but we're pretty confident it was the former.

Audience members couldn't believe what they were seeing, though.

Have a look at all the gorgeous gowns from the Emmys red carpet. Post continues after gallery.

Emmy Awards 2017