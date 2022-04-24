A "wild" marriage, a pandemic wedding and 40 years in the spotlight: Sean Penn's complicated life.

Warning: This post deals with substance abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

Sean Penn is a complicated person.

The award-winning actor may have a few Oscars under his belt, be referred to by Oprah as one of America's "grittiest" and sealed himself as a titan in Hollywood - but his personal life could easily be seen as a script of a tragic movie.

A recent announcement shared by Penn notified the world of his divorce from Australian actress Leila George, after nearly two years of marriage.

The pair, who had dated on and off for four years before tying the knot in a "pandemic wedding", officially separated in September 2021 due to "irreconcilable differences" and have now finalised their divorce.

This month, Penn took the sole blame for the unravelling of their marriage.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f**ked up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he told Hollywood Authentic earlier this year.

"I was not a f**king cheat or any of that obvious s**t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

In his own words, the actor admitted four years before marrying George he did not believe that he had "ever been loved".

Here's everything we know about the actor's career and love life.