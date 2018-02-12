'Cowboy' Sean Holland's journey to true love began when he left Married at First Sight.

His TV marriage to with Susan Rawlings went pear-shaped on last year’s Married at First Sight but Sean Holland has stumbled upon true love in fellow horse lover, Roslyn Buerckner.
With 12 months having passed since he appeared on the show, Holland believes he’s found the one. But first he had to overcome the hurdle, he says, of women dating him for his fame.
Buerckner is a Gold Coast a single mother who he met through a charity called Healing Hooves, at which they both volunteer.
Hollands plans to propose soon. “
Taking to Instagram, Holland also told his fans he believes he’s found his soul mate.
“Slightly surreal experience to have so many strangers invested in your soul mate & watching our fairy tale love story unfold,” he wrote.
As for his TV wife Susan, she’s also found love elsewhere, and is expecting a child. Holland wishes her well.