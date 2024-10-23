Diddy began dating Kim Porter in 1994. Their on-and-off relationship lasted 13 years.

Kim Porter wasn't just another name in Diddy's dating history — she was the woman who knew him best.
Across 13 years of an on-and-off relationship that began in the '90s, Kim remained a constant in Diddy's life, and together they raised four children. Even after they parted ways, their bond remained strong — at least publicly.
When Kim was tragically found dead in 2018, the heartbreak was real, but so were the lingering questions. Speaking out following her sudden death, Diddy described his ex as "more than a soulmate."