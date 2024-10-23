Diddy began dating Kim Porter in 1994. Their on-and-off relationship lasted 13 years.

"For the last three days, I've been trying to wake out of this nightmare. But I haven't," he shared on Instagram at the time.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you, baby. I miss you so much… We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH*T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

When the rapper was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Bet Awards, he performed "I'll Be Missing You" dedicating the performance to his former love.

Fast forward to 2024, with Diddy now facing up to 120 serious legal suits — charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution — their complicated romance has once again captured attention.

We revisited the complex bond Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared — the heartache, and the questions still surrounding her untimely passing.

Watch: Diddy is "sorry". Article continues after video.





How did Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs meet?

When Combs first met Porter in 1994, it wasn't love at first sight — at least, not for her. Porter was in the studio with her then-boyfriend, singer Al B. Sure!, but Diddy was immediately captivated by her.