Sean 'Diddy' Combs has seven children by four women. This is what his family have said about him.

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mounting legal troubles, including federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

As prosecutors continue to file lawsuits against the American rapper, including allegations of sexual assault lodged by minors, the conspiracy theories surrounding Diddy's power and influence in Hollywood have continued to abound.

Raised by his mum after his father was killed, Diddy studied business at Howard University before dropping out to work at Uptown Records.

He ended up founding his own record label Bad Boy Records and launched the careers of multiple artists, as well as producing his own music and starring in films and TV shows.

Diddy's recent fall from grace has been widely publicised, but interestingly, his children have not slandered their father, despite the seriousness of the allegations being levelled against him.

His six adult children recently released a joint statement via Instagram, writing, "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family."

It was signed by his six adult children Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie and D'Lila.

While Diddy languishes at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail, his family dynamics have come under intense scrutiny.