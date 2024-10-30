'We did a weigh-in.' Every disgusting rule for the women attending Diddy’s ‘freak off’ parties.

With a slew of mounting lawsuits and allegations against him, the actions of Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his infamous 'freak off' parties are now under a microscope.

Flagged in several lawsuits, people have alleged they were drugged and sexually assaulted at the rapper's 'freak offs' which typically occurred after the Diddy's star-studded parties.

A former party planner, who previously worked with the rapper in 2004 and 2005, told the New York Post that the women who gained entry into these 'freak off' parties had to adhere to a number of disgraceful guidelines.

The most egregious of all, the ladies had to stand on a scale to ensure that they did not weigh more than 140 pounds (approx 63.5kg).

"We would do a weigh-in, if necessary," the party planner said.

"The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved."

Along with weight requirement, the planner said the women had to have "no flab, no cellulite".

The women had to abide by strict clothing requirements as well. "No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh," they said.

"Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos."

But one rule that wasn't enforced was any threshold for the women's ages.

"It was don't ask, don't tell. At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren't asking their age because of drinking laws," the source said.

"I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people."

In September, Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.