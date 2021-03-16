They're still not listening.

On Monday women and their allies marched in their thousands.

They made signs and chants and demanded to be heard. Demanded to feel safe. Demanded change.

In 42 towns and cities across Australia, there was a sense of empowerment and camaraderie in our combined anger, as women stood side by side and fought for rights as basic as fairness, equality, justice and respect.

Some politicians made an effort to stand and listen. It was multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations within their place of work that helped spark this movement, after all.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was there. Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek was there. Numerous MPs from all sides of politics were there. But not a single senior member of the Coalition turned up. Not even the Minister for Women.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered a private audience with the protest organisers, but they didn't want to meet 'behind closed doors'.