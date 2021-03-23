"Shocked and disgusted." The 5 moments you missed from Scott Morrison's press conference.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on the verge of tears on Tuesday morning as he expressed his disgust at the treatment of women in Parliament House, however said "today was not a day" for him to provide a list of actions that will change the sexist culture.

The press conference follows new revelations that a Coalition staffer performed a sex act inside the office of a female Liberal MP. The male was sacked on Monday night after Channel 10 broke the story.

Here are five moments you may have missed from the press conference.

Prime Minister's response to lewd sex acts in Parliament House.

Scott Morrison said he was "shocked and disgusted" at the parliament staffers who performed lewd sex acts on the desks of female MPs.

"It is shameful," he said,

He told the media he will meet with all Coalition staff later on Tuesday to discuss behavioural issues.

"We must get this House in order. We must put the politics aside of these things, and we must recognise this problem. We must fix it," he said.

Scott Morrison close to tears talking about the women in his family.

The Prime Minister became emotional when explaining the important influence the women in his family have on him.

Morrison faced criticism for his response to Brittany Higgins' rape allegation last month, after he said his wife "clarified" the gravity of the incident when she asked him to consider if this had happened to his daughters.

On Tuesday in Canberra, the Prime Minister said, "people might not like the fact that I discuss these with my family... but this is how I deal with things."

Watch: Scott Morrison talks about the women in his family. Post continues below.



Video via PMO

He continued: "I have the deepest of vested interests. Criticise me if you like for speaking about my daughters, but they are the centre of my life."

"My wife is the centre of my life," he added as his voice trembled. "My mother - my widowed mother - is the centre of my life...