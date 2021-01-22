What Scott Morrison never learned about January 26.

In 2021, Mamamia will only refer to January 26 by its date, to acknowledge that it is not a day of celebration for all Australians. If you want to be an ally this January 26, we urge you to sign this letter below to your MP about the Uluru Statement from the Heart – which calls for constitutional change and structural reform that recognises the sacred, ancient spiritual link Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to their land.

On Thursday during a press conference in Queensland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked what he thinks about "Australia Day".

He lamented that Cricket Australia - who have decided not to recognise January 26 in that way anymore - should "focus on cricket and less on politics".

"You know when those 12 ships turned up in Sydney all those years ago, it wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either," he said, a chuckle evident in his tone.

WATCH: Scott Morrison was asked about Australia Day. Post continues after video.



Video via Twitter/ABC.

"I think what that day demonstrates is how far we've come as a country, and I think that's why it's important that we mark it in that way. It's not about that day so much - it's about how far we've come together since that day. You can't just airbrush things that've happened in the past. I think one of the great things about Australia and I think we are respected for this, is we're pretty up front and honest about our past. The national apologies that've been put in place show we are prepared to deal with our past."

Prime Minister Morrison showed us during that press conference how little he understands about Australia's past, and specifically about what actually happened 232 years ago.

Here's what some of his political colleagues had to say as his comments started circulating: