A "four-square-metre rule" from July and everything else we learnt from Scott Morrison's latest update.

In a Friday press conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave state premiers and chief ministers an ultimatum on reopening borders, saying states that want to bring international students in, cannot do so unless they let all Australians in.

"I made clear to the states and territories today, if someone can't come to your state from Sydney, then someone can't come to your state from Singapore," he told reporters this afternoon.

Morrison said there was a very robust discussion with his state and territory counterparts this morning about border closures that was very "constructive".

The Prime Minister at today's press conference. Image:Sam Mooy/Getty.

"I anticipate states will be working through those decisions in the next few weeks. And they'll come to their own conclusions, but what is important, whatever date that is, that it is nominated as soon as possible because that will enable the travel and tourism, and hospitality industry to plan for that time."

On the comments he made yesterday (which you can read in full below) in regards to Australia having no history of slavery, Mr Morrison told reporters the comments were in regards to how NSW was originally settled and "were not intended to give offence and if they did I deeply regret that and apologise for that".