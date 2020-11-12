Uh oh. The rest of the world just watched the video of Scott Morrison interrupting a woman on TV.

Dammit.

We were hoping they were distracted by the whole 'President-refusing-to-count-votes-that-weren't-in-his-favour' situation, but then someone found... it. And now the whole world is talking about the time Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison perfectly exemplified sexism in politics when asked - or more correctly, the female minister beside him was asked - about misogyny in politics.

Here's a rundown in case you missed it.

On Tuesday, a journalist named Phil Coorey asked cabinet minister Anne Ruston, "As a woman in government, your reflections on the culture inside, has it got better, worse or no change since the 'bonk ban'?"

You can watch what happened right here. Post continues below.

The bonk ban refers to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's response to Liberal ministers having sex with their staffers, leaving them open to blackmail or compromise. Monday night's episode of Four Corners alleged that the 'bonk ban' was not just directed at then Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, but at multiple high-ranking members of the Liberal party.

Ruston, standing beside Morrison, began: "Well, Phil, the only thing that I can …"

But seven words in, Morrison decided he had something to say about all this.

Ahem.

"How this ban is referred to I think is quite dismissive of the seriousness of the issue, Phil. And I would ask the media to stop referring to it in that way. We took it very seriously, and I think constantly referring to it in that way dismisses the seriousness of this issue. It's a very serious issue. Thanks. Anne."

Excuse you.