The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday April 27.

Morrison tells Christian conference he was called to do 'God's work' as prime minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told a Christian conference on the Gold Coast about his belief that he and his wife, Jenny, have been called upon to do God's work.

During the 20 minute speech Morrison spoke about identity politics threatening to steal the hope and courage of Australia's young people calling it "absolutely corrosive."

Mr Morrison, who is a practicing Pentecostal Christian, said young people are "defined by your group, not ... who God has created you to be".

"And to get lost in that group, and you know, when you do that you lose your humanity and you lose your connection I think, one to each other," he told the Australian Christian Churches Conference, which was uploaded by the Rationalist Society of Australia on Monday.





He went on to call social media the work of "the evil one" telling the crowd it was "corroding and desensitising our country and our society" and "we gotta pray about it. We've got to raise up the spiritual weapons against this."

He also spoke about looking for signs from God while on the 2019 election campaign trail, telling the crowd he had practised the evangelical tradition of the "laying-on of hands" and praying while working.

Community mourns Kelly Wilkinson.

The heartbroken family of Kelly Wilkinson have remembered the Gold Coast mother-of-three as a "strong, fierce woman with an enormous heart".

Hundreds gathered in Parkwood on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to the 27-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband last Wednesday.

The crowd, many wearing green - Ms Wilkinson's favourite colour - included her father Reg Wilkinson and sisters Natalie and Emma Wilkinson and Danielle Carroll.