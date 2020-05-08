What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Friday May 8.

Leaders deciding on our way out of isolation today.

The National Cabinet will meet this morning to discuss easing restrictions in response to the squashing of infection rates across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will chair the meeting but states get the final say on what measures might be eased.

Victoria is retaining the most hardline approach, while NSW has signalled it will also move cautiously, with outbreaks in those two states still active.

Queensland is allowing groups of five to visit other houses from Mother’s Day, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk framing it as a reward for achieving good infection results.

The NT, WA and SA are among the least restrictive jurisdictions, while Tasmania and the ACT are yet to wind rules back significantly.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said state governments would make decisions about relaxing restrictions based on their circumstances.

“What we hope comes out of National Cabinet, and what I expect, is a clear roadmap out, with clear stages,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

The devastating economic impact of coronavirus is being felt across the country, with unemployment soaring, as major sectors bear the brunt of the shutdown.

But there’s also fears of a second infection wave when restrictions are lifted.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Health officials are confident Australia is well placed to handle further outbreaks, along with a strong testing and tracing regime to counter the fresh spread.

Leaders are facing the delicate balance between saving livelihoods and protecting lives.

There have been 97 deaths from coronavirus in Australia. More than 6000 of the 6897 people infected have recovered.

Unemployment rates surpass government expectations.

The number of Australians in unemployment queues has already spiked higher than government estimates, while fewer businesses are taking up the wage subsidy offer.