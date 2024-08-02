NSW resident Scott Hollingshed will die today. It was his decision.

Scott Hollingshed knows that on Friday, August 2, he's going to die. He knows because he's the latest person to take part in New South Wales' voluntary assisted dying program, so he can choose to leave this life with dignity and on his own terms.

It hasn’t been an easy decision. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer in June, and while initially given three to six months to live, his condition rapidly worsened despite all efforts. The cancer is stage four, making life increasingly difficult.

Just a month before the devastating news he was living life to the fullest, spending his time with his partner on their yacht.

Having watched his dad battle a terminal illness and die in hospice care, Hollingshed knew what to expect. Speaking to 7News, he said he didn’t want his loved ones to see him in the same way he saw his father.

"Seeing him wither away... I don't want to see myself like that and I don't want other people to see me like that, especially people who care about me," he said.

"I've been given the control to say, 'Alright, it's time.'"

Hollingshed explained that there were days when he lacked the energy to eat or drink, and even something as simple as putting on socks felt impossible.