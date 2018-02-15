Happy Days actor Scott Baio accused of child abuse by two Charles in Charge co-stars.

Warning: This post describes accounts of sexual and physical child abuse.

Happy Days actor Scott Baio has been accused of child abuse by two of his former co-stars on the set of ’80s sitcom Charles in Charge.

Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky, who played siblings Jamie and Adam Powell in the hit show, allege Baio sexually, physically and verbally assaulted and harassed them when they were as young as 14 and 11. Baio, who played their on-screen nanny, was in his 20s at the time.

Eggert alleges the abuse began when she was 14 years old and Baio penetrated her with his finger.

"I was very young and it was shocking, a little," Eggert told NBC News' Megyn Kelly Today last week.

"I had never experienced anything like that before either. So, he was playing not only on my emotions, but on my hormones and all of those things."

Eggert said the abuse continued "often" from that point.

"More than 10 times, more like probably once a week. And then on set, there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which other cast members saw."

She also said before her 18th birthday - the legal age of unrestricted sexual consent in most US states - the pair had sex.