The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday February 22.

Scott Morrison receives COVID-19 vaccination as rollout begins.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison became one of the first people in Australia to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday in a "curtain-raiser" to Monday's national rollout.

He was one of twenty people, including a World War II survivor, who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a medical clinic in Castle Hill in Sydney's north-west.

"I have, by my own example today, joined by the Chief Nurse of Midwifery and the Chief Medical Officer of our country, together with those Australians who are in the top priority of this vaccination program, to say to you, Australians, it's safe, it's important," Mr Morrison said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Doctor Jesse Li at Castle Hill Medical Centre on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Mark Evans/Getty. "Today I put my shoulder to the job and that is what I am asking Australians to do, in joining me and all of their fellow Australians as we continue on the successful path we have been on."

He confirmed that Health Minister Greg Hunt and former Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy would receive the alternative AstraZeneca jab when it becomes available at a later date.

Health workers on the frontline of Victoria's battle with COVID-19 will be some of the first to receive the jab as the vaccine rollout officially begins today.