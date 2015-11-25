Adele is unique in so many ways.

But there’s one particular way that she is very, very special.

While there is a We Love Adele camp, there’s no We Hate Adele one. In a digital age where everyone has a voice, Adele haters are strangely quiet.

The singer’s first album in four years is breaking records in its first week. According to Salon, her album 25 is due to crack 2.5 million in sales and maybe even smash three million. “For reference,” Salon reminds us, “Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” (the year’s previous biggest debut) sold 522,000 units in a week, while Adele pushed 900,000 copies of “25” in a day.”

This is the kicker: Adele has sold more copies of 25 in four days than Taylor Swift’s 1989 sold ALL YEAR.

Check out Adele’s second single, ‘When We Were Young’ from the album below. Post continues after video.

This love, infatuation, admiration, interest, respect, fascination with the perfect black swoosh of her eye make up – whatever you want to call it – that spans both generation and oceans – might not entirely be about music, marketing and emotion.

It might have more to do with science.

In a 2013 study, (beautifully entitled Sad Music Induces Pleasant Emotion) published in Frontiers of Psychology, researchers found that sad music doesn’t necessarily cause listeners to experience sadness – it may actually cause listeners to feel positive emotions.