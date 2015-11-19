Fretful parent? You can now have your child followed at schoolies.

Worried about sending your kid away to schoolies week? Well, now you can have them followed…

Year 12 exams are wrapping up around the country and that can only mean one thing: schoolies.

As tens of thousands of high school graduates gear themselves up for seven days of drinking, dancing and generally terrible decision making, their parents are busily preparing themselves for a week of nail-biting stress and near constant news monitoring.

Happily, a team of past police force, military and intelligence professionals are eagerly offering to keep children extra safe this year, with pre-schoolies safety briefings, a daily check-in service and, for the particularly anxious mum and dad, a “surveillance service”.

The service, which can be either passive or active, means that a member of the Guardian Angel Protection (GAP) Program will watch over your schoolie day and night and intervene if they get into trouble.

The best part? You don’t even have to tell them they are being followed. Oh, wait…

On Brisbane’s 97.3FM this morning, Robin, Terry and Bob spoke to Paul Dallinger from Condor solutions about their program and asked: given that schoolies celebrations are already well monitored, by police, Crime Stoppers, parent’s groups and the Red Frogs, is surveillance really necessary?

“At the end of the day, it’s all about ensuring children’s safety, you’re well aware schoolies is fraught with dangers,” Mr Dallinger said.

“Our staff are highly trained… we just mingle, mix and it’s always in the background.”

You can listen to the full segment here: