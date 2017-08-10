Schoolgirl jailed after she attacked a fellow pupil with acid, scarring her for life.

Eighteen-year-old British schoolgirl Emily Bowen has been sentenced to 21 months behind bars after she attacked a girl who began dating her ex-boyfriend with acid.

Molly Young, also 18, was left badly injured and permanently scarred when drain cleaner that had been poured into her viola case spilled over her legs last September.

The liquid was 91 per cent sulphuric acid, caused horrific burns and left Molly “screaming in pain”.

BBC reports the girls were both members of the Knox Academy in Haddington, East Lothian, orchestra, but had fallen out after Molly began dating Emily’s ex-boyfriend.

Emily bought drain cleaner online, before sneaking it into the school's music room before practice and pouring it into Molly's viola case.

"When the victim went into the strings room she was aware of an eggy smell," Prosecutor Aidan Higgins said during the trial.

"She then took down her case and she was immediately aware of red liquid spilling from the bottom of the case and landing on her right leg.

"She looked down and saw her tights were disintegrating and she was aware of an intense burning on her leg."