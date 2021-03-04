No high-fiving and detentions for hugging: Just 25 bizarre rules we had to follow at school.

"I was once wearing a breast cancer ribbon on my school blazer and the head mistress was doing uniform checks and looked at it and said, 'Admirable, but take it off'." - Emma.

"Earrings had to either be studs or hoops that were small enough so that a teacher could not put their little finger through the hoop. I remember a male teacher demonstrating this on my gold hoops that were not regulation size. Eww." - Laura.

What we had to wear.

"We had to wear brown regulation undie covers (not sure of the real name) and had undie inspections! Would so not be allowed these days!" - Samantha.

"We had to wear white ribbons in hair (hair up compulsory obviously). Red ribbons symbolised senior school - year 11 and 12 only." - Isobel

"Often prefects would stand outside the school in the mornings and ask us to reach for the tree branch, if they could see the top of our knee caps we were sent home for having our skirt too short." - Sara.

"Our socks HAD to fold. Our principal literally used to say at assembly 'I’ve been told my socks must fold'."- Nicolle

"We could only wear one set of stud earrings and they had to be pearls." - Abby.

"We had random uniform checks on entrance to the school. Teachers would stand out the front like boarder security. They checked skirt length was over knee (we had to kneel to prove it sometimes.. so weird), sleeper earrings no bigger than a pinkie finger to fit in the loop, blazer is to be worn to and from school every day in terms two and three." - Alyssa-Jane.

The games we couldn't play.

"No handball... devastating. Or cops and robbers!" - Gemma.

"At my all girls, very white Catholic school, the principal banned krumping (as in... the dance) because people had krump battles at lunch time and they ended up in fights" - Chelsea.

"Pokémon cards were banned in primary school because the black market trades got too intense." - Caitlin.

The hair and makeup rules we had to follow.

"We weren't allowed to have 'bits' of hair out like little bangs or baby hairs had to be pinned." - Emily.

"We weren't allowed to wear makeup, and I once got a detention for wearing mascara when I didn't have any on." - Polly.

"No one was allowed to dye their hair. If teachers suspected that you did colour it you were called out in a full school assembly and asked to come to the stage and sit there. You were then grilled at the end of the assembly and asked to change it back (mind you this would be dying it again?! A point no teachers ever like being pointed out). You were also given detention or what ever favourite punishment was popular that week. Ps. A few times natural blondes where called up and had to try and prove they hadn’t dyed their hair. It was f**ked." - Victoria.