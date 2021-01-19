Six parents share the back-to-school hacks that make for smoother mornings.

Term One is (finally) coming back. Like many parents, I'm looking forward to having some routine and respite after the (incredibly long) December and January school holidays – but let's be honest, school mornings can be A LOT.

From getting the kids dressed on time (or dressed at all), to making sure they're fed, to preparing their lunches to match their ever-changing food preferences, to scrambling out the door to get through the school gates just before the bell goes, there's a certain art to perfecting mornings with school-aged kids.

I'm about to have my second and final child start big school (hooray), so I asked Mamamia readers to share their tips for making the morning go a little smoother.

Here are the six best hacks I found.

Sophie: The right butter for a smoother morning

When we have early morning meetings, we put all the things we need for breakfast out and set the table the night before, so the kids just need to get the milk out and they make their own breakfast.

They pack their own fruit and snacks for their lunch boxes, and I make their sandwiches.