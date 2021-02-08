ROAD TEST: 3 women with 3 very different hair types trial Schick's new hair removal device.

It's 2021, and frankly, it's about time we all stop spending hundreds of dollars on expensive hair maintenance, and start doing what we can ourselves.

Of course, we were suddenly forced into this reality last year, when everything closed and we were left with nothing but an old pair of tweezers and a razor to fix.. everything.

For many of us, it didn't go well.

My eyebrows? Unruly.

Bikini line? Untouched.

Facial hair? Fuzzy as ever.

But oh. Is that going to change...

When Schick's Hydro Silk Perfect Finish landed on my desk this week promising a quick and easy solution to my many (hair-related) problems, you bet I jumped at the chance to give it a road test.

Retailing at $49.99, the Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish is a multi-purpose trimmer and styler with interchangeable heads for your face, eyebrows, and bikini area.

It's created so even the most inexperienced of beginners can catch on quickly and stop wasting money and time on those pesky salon appointments.

So, two of my lovely co-workers and I decided we'd give it a little run for its money to determine if it's the life-changing product you need in your beauty routine.

Here's our verdict.

Emma, 19

You know how I said earlier it was the pandemic that interrupted my hair maintenance? Yeah?

Okay, I was never quite 'on track' in that respect.

If I could describe my facial hair, I'd call it light, thin and fairly sparse. As for my bikini line, well, it isn't on display 90 per cent of the time, so it becomes less of a priority until I'm heading to the beach - but more on that later.

I suppose that's why I leapt at the chance to give Schick's 3-in-1 electric trimmer a try. I'm looking for a quick and easy solution to my hair situation.

Face

I don't have a particularly hairy face.

The hair I do have is peach fuzz - light and blonde, so using the facial hair attachment with the Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish served as a bit of an experiment on applying makeup to smooth, hair-free skin, as opposed to the visible difference that may come with darker facial hair.

I learned all about this from Mamamia's You Beauty podcast, and armed some top tips, I was apprehensive that facial hair removal might be a rather intrusive and irritating process for my very sensitive skin.