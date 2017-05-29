William Tyrrell’s grandmother says its a “good thing” that Schapelle Corby used her return to Australia to draw attention to the campaign to find the missing boy.

Natalie Collins told The Daily Mail that she was initially “shocked and confused” to see the convicted drug smuggler carrying a handbag featuring Tyrrell’s image as she was deported from Indonesia on Saturday evening.

However, after considering the media attention she’s since come around.

“She probably thought she is back in Australia, and instead of having all of the media attention on her she would put attention on a cause that matters, like William,” the 57-year-old told the tabloid.

“We haven’t heard much about him for a while, so I think it is good for people to see the picture so they can keep looking for him.”