Schapelle Corby's return to Australia could earn her a lot of money, very quickly.

In two weeks drug smuggler Schapelle Corby will finally return to Australia and is expected to be in high demand.

So much so, the 39-year-old could easily make hundreds of thousands of dollars in her first weeks back, according to celebrity publicist Max Markson.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, Markson described Corby had created “a brand” during her nine years in Bali’s Kerobokan Prison.

“The fact we’re talking about her now, and she hasn’t even left Bali yet,” he told Mitchell on Monday.

'"There'll be some companies that don't want to have a bar of her, and there'll be others that are interested. She'll be controversial."

Corby, who still maintains her innocence, has been living in Bali since she was granted parole in 2014, after being convicted for trying to smuggle more than 4kgs of marijuana out of Denpasar in her bodyboard bag.

Her 15 year sentence, which was reduced from 20 years, expires on May 27 and she will be deported home.

Upon returning, Markson believes she may be invited to appear on reality TV shows and even to attend events like The Melbourne Cup.

She could make up to $300,000 in her first weeks, he said.

"Schapelle Corby's name has been famous for 12 or 13 years, she's a brand, there's no doubt about it.

"Crime pays, and it can keep paying later on."