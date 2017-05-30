Schapelle Corby only left Bali days ago. But she's already made her cause in Australia clear.

Just two days after leaving Bali as a free woman, 39-year-old Schapelle Corby has made clear what she intends to do upon returning home.

Headed to the parole office on Saturday, surrounded by media, Corby held a black bag with a large photo of missing child William Tyrrell attached. On Monday, despite the Where’s William campaign stating they “weren’t happy” with her use of the image, she shared a photo of the then three-year-old on her Instagram page.

Where’s William Tyrrell? #DontBeDistractedByTrivia #Williamicare #PushForDaniel’sLaw #Daniel’sLaw A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on May 29, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

“Where’s William Tyrrell?” she wrote, adding “#PushforDaniel’sLaw”.

Daniel’s Law, named after Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted and murdered by a convicted child sex offender in 2003, advocates for public access to details and locations of convicted serious sex offenders.

Those commenting on Corby’s social media posts are overwhelmingly supportive of the exposure she’s giving to the case of William Tyrrell. One person wrote, “Very smart girl to use William as a sign… the sign to me was your [sic] saying William is important stop bugging me… good on you Schapelle”.