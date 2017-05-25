Schapelle Corby's mum expresses concern for her daughter as she prepares to return home.

Schapelle Corby’s mum says she is worried her daughter will have trouble adjusting to life back in Australia after nine years in a Bali prison and three on parole.

The 39-year-old is set to fly into Brisbane on Sunday, returning home for the first time since she was arrested for smuggling 4.2 kilograms of cannabis in a boogie board bag into Bali in October 2004.

Corby’s arrival home comes as the Indonesian parole she was under following her release Bali’s Kerobokan prison in 2014 expires on May 27.

And while her mum Rosleigh Rose said she’s excited to see her daughter she told the Courier-Mail she’s also worried for her.

“I’m getting excited now – it’s been 12-and-a-half years coming,” Ms Rose said.

Ms Rose shared that she feared her daughter might develop agoraphobia. A media pack is sure to camp outside any of the friends or family’s homes she stays in following her return as it has in Bali.

“When she gets here and settles in, we’ll just have to make sure we get her out and about,” she told the newspaper.

“She hasn’t been able to leave the house in Bali for a couple of weeks because all the media have been camped outside.”