Congratulations, Scarlett Johansson.

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and her long-term partner Romain Dauriac.

The A-list actress and the French journalist secretly tied the knot in the US this week, according to the New York Post.

The pair — who recently welcomed their first child, Rose, into the world — reportedly married in a small, private ceremony back in September.

“Scarlett and Romain were married in a very intimate ceremony after the birth of their daughter,” a source reportedly told the newspaper’s Page Six. “They kept the wedding a big secret because they both wanted privacy.”

Johansson has been wandering around with a sparkly art deco ring on her finger for more than 18 months now, so the news shouldn’t come as a shock.

Still we can’t quite believe we missed this event two months ago.

Congratulations, you beautiful people.

While we’re on the topic, here are some other favourite ScarJo moments:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson