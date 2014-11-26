beauty

This is the pixie chop everyone warned Scarlett Johansson not to get.

Image: Getty

The trend of mass follicle exodus continues.

But while the rest of Hollywood is all about the ‘lob’ right now, Scarlett Johansson has cut her hair short. Really short.

And it looks amazing.

After undertaking the pre-pixie cut a few months ago, the Her star has now gone the full Tinkerbell. And, frustratingly, the world is asking that not-so-welcome question. Why? Why did you do it? Why? WHY?

15 things not to say to women with short hair

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Scarlett explained why she went for the big chop: “I think I just got tired of wearing a ponytail all the time. I [was] always stuffing it under a wig, so I just cut it off.”

This is understandable, though slightly disappointing because, let's face it, inventing the mental image of Scar Jo rocking her trackies and chucking her hair into a high pony makes it slightly more conceivable that she's a mortal like us.

Scarlett with her twin brother Hunter.

The 30-year-old, who recently gave birth to her first child, Rose, received some (not-so) friendly warnings and advice from those around her. "Everybody kept saying, 'Don't cut your hair! You might hate it!'" she admitted.

But where some of us would cower under the looming ‘what if?’ Scarlett had the ladyballs to say to herself, “Why am I letting other people tell me what to do?”

Yes, Scar Jo. Yes.

Pixie cuts: Not just for Gen Y’s after all

As a star of the stage and screen, Scarlett is no stranger to transformations - and we think this one is pretty great.

Love this story ?  Follow us on Facebook 

Take a look at some of the other A-list styles that have us talking…

Who has great hair right now?
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.
Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???