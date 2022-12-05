'I know it'll probably suck, but I'm still going to have a baby.'

Disclaimer: I acknowledge and respect all individuals with uteruses and their experiences with pregnancy, labour, and parenthood, including transgender men and gender non-conforming and non-binary people. I’m using the term 'woman/women' in this post for simplicity.

When I was a little girl, I wanted to have 10 kids.

When I was 18, I wanted two or three, and I wanted to have my first at 23.

When I was 20, I didn’t ever want to have kids.

When I was 24, I became an aunty. This solidified my choice to have kids one day.

When I was 27, this desire grew a little heavy under the weight of urgency. Biological clock and all that.

Now I’m 30 and I want two kids. My fiancé and I plan to start trying for our first next year.