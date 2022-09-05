'I am about to turn 30, and I know it's no big deal. So, why am I still freaking out?'

A John Mayer song sent me into a full spiral the other day.

Yeah, I know. How embarrassing. But he and his guitar skills are my toxic guilty pleasure.

Anyway. It was a song called 'Stop This Train'. It's very cheesy. Life is a metaphorical train, and it's going too f**king fast. He wants to pull the brake, to stop it from hurtling towards the terrifying unknown future.

But John Mayer is a musician, not a train driver. And I am an... entertainment writer. There's nothing I'm less qualified for than driving a train.

Watch: In 2019, at age 98, Eddie Jaku told No Filter his advice for a good life. Post continues below video.

We're kind of just... stuck, on a ride that's become uncomfortably speedy.

When the shell-shock wore off, I made another mistake. I did some maths. That song was released on John's 2006 album, Continuum. At the time, he was 28.

WHAT THE F**K, JOHN.

I turn 30 on October 5, 2022 and all logic has been thrown unceremoniously out the train window.

For 29 years, I've LOVED my birthday. It's always been the best day of the year, in fact.

Logically, I know that I should feel the same about this next one too. I know it is just another birthday, another milestone, another loop around the sun. As my grandma always reminds me, we are lucky to have them.

I KNOW THIS. I truly believe this. And I am well aware that anyone reading this who has already turned 30 is rolling their eyes.

But they've all been here too: 29, just, and terrified.