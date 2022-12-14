'I will never have a baby again.' The bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the baby phase.

Three weeks ago, the dummy fairy visited our house.
My youngest son (and last child) is three and a half, and it was well and truly time for him to give up dummies. So, my husband and I organised a visit from the dummy fairy. We told our son that he was getting older, and the dummy fairy needed his dummies for the little babies and would bring him a gift in exchange for his dummy bounty.
Initially, my son managed this very well. He handed over his dummies willingly, likely because he was so enchanted with the idea that a fairy was visiting him and would bring him a present (three new books and a matchbox car). This enchantment meant that the first night was a breeze. He went to bed without complaint, earnestly telling me that the dummy fairy was coming, that he is a 'little-big boy now' and that the little babies needed his dummies.
