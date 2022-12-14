'I will never have a baby again.' The bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the baby phase.

Unfortunately, the few days after this were not so cheerful. The excitement of a fairy visiting him and bringing presents was gone. Instead, that excitement was replaced by a lot of whinging and whining for a dummy every time he was hungry, tired, or cranky – which is about 80 per cent of the time for a three-year-old.

It took a couple of weeks, but he finally fully accepted that his dummies were gone forever - occasionally he would still beg for a dummy at bedtime, but mostly he was resigned to the fact that he was growing up and dummies were not for him anymore.

When this had finally all settled down, I breathed out, I was so relieved that I would never have to go through the 'dummy fairy' fiasco again, we’d done it, our two kids were out of that phase forever.

And then it hit me – our two kids were out of that phase forever and I felt deeply sad.

I don’t like to admit these, because I feel like we’re all supposed to treasure every moment as parents, but I often wish for my youngest son to be older. Toddlers are just so intense, and some days, in fact lots of days, it’s just too much for me.

Like the times he screams at me because I’ve chosen the wrong bowl to put his biscuits in or when he cries uncontrollably because he didn’t want that Hairy McClairy book, or when he insists on doing the washing up and gets sudsy water all over the floor, or when I try to vacuum the floor and he screams at me that he wants to do it every single time I get the vacuum cleaner out so I never get to clean the floor.

It’s A LOT.

But sometimes, like in that dummy-fairy moment, I realise that when he grows out of this phase, I will never have a toddler again, I will never have a baby again, and I feel something akin to grief at this realisation.