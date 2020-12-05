A famous phrase, and 9 other subtle references you missed in Stan's Saved By The Bell reboot.

Get excited. It's finally time to go back to Bayside High.

Over 30 years on from the debut of Saved By The Bell, the long-awaited reboot has finally landed on our screens.

Streaming exclusively on Stan, the new reboot focuses on the lives of two new groups of students – the ultra-wealthy students of Bayside High, and the students who are forced to relocate to Bayside High after their own low-income high school closes.

Although the new students at Bayside High are the centre of the story, the series is jam-packed full of subtle references to the original series.

On top of the throwbacks to the original series, original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies all appear in the new reboot.

Here are the 10 subtle references you may have missed in the Saved By The Bell reboot.

The girl next door.

Many of the plotlines and themes from the original series are echoed in the reboot.

In a call back to Zack and Jessie, who lived next door to each other for their whole lives, we learned in the reboot that Lexi and Jessie's son, Jamie, have been "friends forever" after growing up next door to each other.

In the reboot, Lexi has a quiet crush on Jamie, much like Zack and Jessie entertained the idea of a relationship in the original series.

Daisy's old school phone.

One of the more obvious references to the original series is Daisy's oversized late 1980s style mobile phone, which is almost identical to the phone Zack Morris had in the original series.

While the rest of the students at Bayside High have modern smartphones, Daisy, who recently moved to the school, explained that her mother believes that smartphones are too expensive. Plus, she can't take any "nudie photos" on an old school phone.

The pink dreams.

In the original Saved By The Bell series, a hot pink frame was used to indicate when characters were daydreaming.

In the reboot, the technique was used once again when Mac Morris imagined what life would be like if Daisy had never moved to Bayside High.

The famous "time out" phrase.

It wouldn't be Saved By The Bell without Zack Morris' famous "time out" catchphrase.

The moment, which used to involve Zack stopping time to break the fourth wall and talk directly to viewers, has been picked up by the reboot's new protagonist, Daisy.