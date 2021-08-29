"Can it really be better than the Satisfyer Pro 2?!" Mamamia reviews the Satisfyer Curvy sex toys.

When the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation was released a few years ago, it became an instant household name. Thousands of women and clitoris owners worldwide were praising the toy for its unique touch-free stimulation, with many saying it helped them experience their most intense orgasm ever.
Like many, I was skeptical that there could be something better than my rose gold BFF. The Satisfyer Pro 2 had everything I wanted in a sex toy – direct clitoral stimulation that hit the spot, every time. A discreet design, and vibrations that were quiet enough that my flatmates didn’t suspect a thing.
I could even take it into the bath or shower with me for the ultimate self-care routine!
So, when I had the opportunity to review all three of Satisfyer’s new Curvy products (aptly named the 1+, 2+ and 3+) from Adulttoymegastore, I was a little hesitant...
There’s nothing worse than a disappointing sex toy and a mediocre orgasm, and how could they really outperform Satisfyer’s top performer?
But BOY, was I wrong. Satisfyer have really answered our prayers with something even better than the Pro 2! Yup, I said it. Let’s take a look at the new Satisfyer Curvy range and how it truly compares.
What’s the difference between the all the Satisfyer Curvy sex toys?
The three Curvy products look pretty much identical. They're all made from smooth, body-safe silicone, are USB rechargeable and waterproof – tick, tick, tick.
They all feature a gorgeous new design with slight differences between them, which I personally think is much nicer and more appealing than the Pro 2. Satisfyer has given us a stunning selection of pink, burgundy and white colours that I’d be happy to display on my bedside table.