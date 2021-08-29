"Can it really be better than the Satisfyer Pro 2?!" Mamamia reviews the Satisfyer Curvy sex toys.

When the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation was released a few years ago, it became an instant household name. Thousands of women and clitoris owners worldwide were praising the toy for its unique touch-free stimulation, with many saying it helped them experience their most intense orgasm ever.

Like many, I was skeptical that there could be something better than my rose gold BFF. The Satisfyer Pro 2 had everything I wanted in a sex toy – direct clitoral stimulation that hit the spot, every time. A discreet design, and vibrations that were quiet enough that my flatmates didn’t suspect a thing.

I could even take it into the bath or shower with me for the ultimate self-care routine!

Video via Mamamia.

So, when I had the opportunity to review all three of Satisfyer’s new Curvy products (aptly named the 1+, 2+ and 3+) from Adulttoymegastore, I was a little hesitant...

There’s nothing worse than a disappointing sex toy and a mediocre orgasm, and how could they really outperform Satisfyer’s top performer?