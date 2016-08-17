The night he killed teenager Maddison Tiltyard her 28-year-old boyfriend told her: “I’ll put you in a grave tonight.”

Sasho Ristovski claims his face says it all.

Remorse. Regret. Deep dismay at the fact, drunk and high, he told his teenage girlfriend he would put her in “a grave tonight”, got behind the wheel of a high-powered car and killed her by wrapping the car around a tree.

His lawyers say his tattoos that he had inked in the weeks after her death serve to him as a reminder of what occurred.

But the family of Maddison Tilyard don’t need a reminder, they have the pain of loss, the every single minute of every single day pain of losing their 16-year-old daughter.

Yesterday Ristovski, 28 was jailed over the 2014 crash - given less than five years jail after he pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The court heard that the 28-year-old was on the drug ice when he killed his 16-year-old teenage girlfriend.

Ristovski was driving his father's high-powered car when he lost control of it and crashed into a tree in Laverton North in July 2014 killing Maddison Tilyard.

He had been dating the teenager for just three weeks at the time and had picked her up from a party in the early hours of the morning. Witnesses said he reached speeds of 210km/h despite pleas from friends of Ms Tilyard's to slow down.

After he dropped off her friends he went through a roundabout, veered off course at 88km/h in an 80km/h zone, became airborne for five metres and hit a tree killing the 16-year-old.

The court heard that on the night of her death Ristovski told her “I'll put you in a grave by the end of the night”, before telling her friends “I'll have you all in a grave”.

Ristovski had a blood alcohol level of 0.064 and methamphetamines in his system.

Ristovski told the court last month: "I didn't have any physical scars” from the crash so he wanted a reminder.