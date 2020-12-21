It’s been 5 years since Sasha Mielczarek won The Bachelorette. This is his life now.

It's been five years since Australia watched Bachelorette Sam Frost give her final rose to Sasha Mielczarek on the picturesque hilltops of New Zealand.

Seemingly, the couple were a match-made in television heaven. Frost, dubbed 'Australia's sweetheart', declared her love for then 30-year-old construction manager, Sasha Mielczarek, who had been the clear frontrunner from day one. Plus, it came one year after Frost had been picked and then infamously dumped by Blake Garvey, who left her for the second-runner up Louise Pillidge in a twist that filled the tabloid pages for years.

Frost and Mielczarek's golden smiles indeed warmed the hearts of viewers. But just over a year later, the couple parted ways.

Days after Christmas in 2016, Frost and Mielczarek confirmed their breakup after 18 months together.

"I respect Sam wholeheartedly and cherish our newfound friendship," Mielczarek said at the time. "It is important to stress that there is no bitterness or scandal however the distance has been challenging at times. This is a very difficult time for the two of us and to be honest I’m absolutely heartbroken!

"Sammy, I think you are absolutely amazing, beautiful in every way and I wish you all the best in the future."