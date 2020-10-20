Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Dammit. 50 per cent of the gossip just walked off the show.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Ah, yes.

It's time to settle down and watch *checks notes* one hour of celebrities hitting each other and crying.

Just some chill, totally normal viewing for your Tuesday evening.

We open on base camp, where the "celebrities" are getting ready to attempt (key word... attempt) to complete more SAS training.

According to one of the very angry British men, today's challenges will involve the "celebrities" facing their fears. (Does this mean the Honey Badger has to face commitment or...?)

For their first challenge, the contestants scale up a rock face before immediately abseiling down it. Honestly, it seems pretty pointless, but OK.

There's a lot of swearing and heavy breathing and the angry British men keep referring to Ali Oetjen as a "Thunderbird puppet" and "Rapunzel" which feels a lil bit... sexist.

The Honey Badger, on the other hand, virtually runs down the mountain like The Flash and mate, it's not a fkn race.

