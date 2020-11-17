Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Two celebrities are brutally culled from the competition.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Goodness.

We've reached the final episodes of SAS Australia and precisely everyone (including... myself) has lost it.

We open on base camp, where the celebrities are facing Angry James Bond in the yard.

As usual, he's angry. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Some of you are here by the skin of your teeth. Some of you have just given it all, but your all is not enough. Some of you are just falling further and further behind," he tells the group.

"This evening, I will be cutting this group down."

ANGRY JAMES BOND IS SENDING FIRASS HOME IMMEDIATELY AND HE SHAN'T BE STOPPED.

After a lecture from Angry James Bond, the celebrities travel to their first challenge.

This time, the celebrities will swim through freezing cold water under ice.

Before the challenge begins, Shannan raises his hand to ask a question, but before he can even ask it, Angry James Bond interrupts him.