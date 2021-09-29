"I never fully understood it." Jett Kenny on his sister Jaimi's death.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

On Tuesday night's episode of SAS Australia, the celebrity recruits shared their most 'shameful' secrets.

In the emotional scene, 26-year-old ironman Jett Kenny, the son of Olympians Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry, explained how his sister Jaimi Kenny's mental health struggles, and her death in September 2020 aged 33, impacted him.

Grant and Lisa announced the news about Jaimi's death in a joint statement at the time, stating Jaimi had died in hospital following a battle with a "long-term illness".

Watch: Jett recalls his final goodbye with Jaimi. Post continues below video.

On SAS, Jett told the group his biggest shame is "never feeling good enough".

"I set my standards very high. But if I don't get them I put it all back on myself, and I let that affect me heaps, I guess a way I became like that was with my sister."

Jett said his sister had struggled with mental health for 15 years, but he never really understood it.

"For me it was just like 'why are you doing this to yourself?' I never fully understood it," he said.

He said she'd once asked him a question, to which he replied with what he intended to be a 'reality check'.

"There was one thing I said at her funeral. I'm not going to say it because it was very personal, but I remember saying it to her the night that she asked me this question. I gave her the honest truth and I was hoping that was the harsh reality that she needed, hearing it from her younger brother, but she's gone now.

"I kind of regret not being there for her more."