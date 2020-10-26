Everyone on SAS Australia wanted Firass to quit the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "He was ruining the experience for us." Everyone on SAS Australia wanted Firass to quit the show.

In rather unsurprising news, the SAS Australia cast were not happy with actor, Firass Dirani's attitude throughout filming and actually asked him to leave several times.

Savage.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, the Spill. Post continues below.

In an interview with TV Week, former Biggest Loser judge, Shannan Ponton shared that he "struggled with Firass' behaviour from day one", adding that his repetitive backchat was a "lame attempt at juvenile humour".

"On multiple occasions I asked Firass to hand in his badge, as his presence and repetitive behaviour were ruining the entire experience for the rest of us," he said.

"The entire cast was filthy, but many wanted to avoid confrontation and failed to speak up directly.

"I repeatedly addressed each event as it transpired. It was 'cooking' me, being punished unnecessarily at the end of a brutal and gruelling day."

Only two episodes in, Firass has made a name for himself as the "selfish pr*ck" of the show as labelled by directing staff, with two incidents of his backchat leading to brutal group punishments.

While Shannan put it down to nerves in the beginning, after multiple incidents, he grew frustrated with his co-star.

"I'm never one to talk behind someone's back, so I spoke directly to Firass each time. His response was as puzzling as it was infuriating.