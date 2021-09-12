Controversial athletes and a former politician: Everything you need to know about SAS Australia.

SAS Australia is returning to Channel Seven for a second season this Monday, and if ever there was a time Australia needed to see celebrities pushed to their limits, it would be now.

The show will see 18 celebrities put to the test in a series of physical and psychological challenges plucked from the real SAS selection process.

Cut off from the outside world, the contestants will eat, sleep and train together in incredibly tough conditions: extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing.... to name a few.

Watch the trailer for the last season of SAS Australia. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 7.

The contestants are put through the course by an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers, including Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton, who are all back from season one.

Recruits arrive with absolutely no possessions and are issued everything they need to survive the Snowy Mountains in their "Bergen".

That includes:

helmet

chest harness

sleeping mat

tarp

towel

water bottle

knife

mess kit

mug

toilet roll

sanitising wipes

sunglasses

head torch

notebook

pencil

toothpaste

toothbrush

belt

armband

whistle

watch

sleeping bag

compass and

two sets of kit (clothing)

Here's everything else we know:

The SAS Australia air date.

SAS Australia premieres 7.30pm Monday, September 13 on Channel Seven.

The SAS Australia contestants:

SAS Australia: Mark Philippoussis