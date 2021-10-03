Former Bachelor contestants, drug dealers and retired sportstars. Say hello to the cast of SAS Australia 2022.

SAS Australia has just announced their lineup of star recruits for 2022, and it may just be the most random group we've seen yet.

The program will be coming back to screens for a fourth time on Channel 7, with the gruelling course welcoming 17 news celebrities to push to the absolute limit.

Viewers will watch 17 celebrities be pushed to their absolute limit in a series of psychological and physical challenges.

The recruits will eat, sleep and train together in notoriously cruel conditions.

And they will be bossed around by an elite special team of ex-Special soldiers including Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton.

Here is what we know so far about the 2022 cast for SAS Australia.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Anna Heinrich

Anna made her mark on the inaugural season of The Bachelor back in 2013, and since then the lawyer-turned-entrepreneur has welcomed a daughter, Elle, with her husband Tim Robards.