Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: We absolutely did not need a reunion episode.

One of the opening scenes of SAS Australia's 2021 reunion episode is celebrity bums.

It is the perfect summation of this evening: unnecessary, uncomfortable, but still... entertaining.

The entire thing looks awkward from the get go. Everyone's sitting on tyres for reasons that remain unclear, and they're all rugged up in scarves because it's the middle of winter and no, we couldn't have done this inside!

So many questions: Could they not go inside? What is Sam sitting on? How are their backs after this? Image: Channel 7.

But it's been a big few weeks of pain, torture, and having the tell the families of fake casualties you left them behind to die, and there's plenty to reflect on.

Was Dan reunited with his spaceship? Has Sam's shoulder fallen off? Can we demand justice for Jana?

Here are the most interesting moments from the debrief.

Manu regrets leaving.

The good My Kitchen Rules judge left early on, with only the sight of the car dangling above the lake enough for him to take his armband off and quit.

He admits he's "pissed off" about it.

"As soon as I said 'I'm going', I wanted to come back straight away.