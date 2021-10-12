Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Three celebs make it to the end, but only one passes selection.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

The five remaining recruits are in the car on the way back to base camp, having yarns and sharing backstories... but uh... WE KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.

Let's just get to the hostage situation, shall we?

They're put into a conga line and paraded through the bush. It's all very dramatic, until it... isn't. Turns out that no one is getting fake tortured/fake killed today.

The whole thing is actually just a test to find a 'thinking solider', the one who could take in as much detail about their captors as possible.

So they're taken back to base camp where they will be interrogated by the DS.

And at the end of it, one person will be culled.

THIS IS THE PART WHERE IT GETS REALLY CRUEL.

Someone really put themselves through two weeks of physical and mental agony to have their legs pulled out from under them right before the finish line.

Thanks, I hate it.

The recruits are held in that random shipping container from a few episodes ago, and Angry James Bond says if they try to escape, they will be shot dead.

Not ideal, considering they burned their death letters in the last ep.