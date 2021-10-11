Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: I AM AN EMOTIONAL WRECK.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

At camp, Jana is dressing her 35-year-old bastard child, Heath Braxton.

(Honestly, not a bad Home and Away storyline. Hey Channel 7, you can have that one for free.)

The five remaining recruits are excited because they're all over 30, but that excitement... simply cannot last any longer. It's time to break them, physically but also psychologically.

The first task of the day requires them to jump off a boat into freezing cold water, and haul themselves 15 metres up a VERY flimsy looking rope into a hovering helicopter in under 90 seconds.

Watching this show has made me cocky. I really just thought 'oh, that seems easy'.

Not easy in everyday terms, but last week they literally had to carry a 150 kilogram log five kilometres. So... SAS easy. NO I WILL NOT BE PUTTING MYSELF ON THE LINE TO PROVE IT.

Dan is first and he makes it with 15 seconds to spare. He does a little celebratory yell once he's safe in the helicopter, and um... I thought we learned WEEKS ago that we must not gloat about the wins!!!

Justice for Koby!

Dan says he is addicted to bettering himself. Can't relate.

But good for you, Heath Braxton. Image: Channel 7.

John is next. He's still nervous around water but you wouldn't know it looking at him, because he dives straight in and makes it to the chopper with 30 seconds remaining.