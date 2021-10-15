Stress fractures and deep bruising: The brutal physical toll of SAS Australia.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

I've spent five weeks judging and joking about the physical and mental tasks on SAS Australia's ruthless selection course, which is bold from someone who... could absolutely not make it through a single day of being yelled at by angry British men.

But while I pointed and laughed from the comfort of my home, this year's SAS Australia celebrity recruits lived it - for much longer than the one hour of television we got to see each day.

While selection may be over now, the physical toll on their bodies isn't necessarily done.

I mean, we all watched them have to punch each other in the face and jump off cliffs, right?

Watch: Actually, when you watch this, the injuries... make perfect sense. Post continues below video.

After up to two weeks of pushing themselves to the absolute brink, SAS Australia took an enormous toll on the recruits.

Here is what we know about how they went after filming, and the injuries they'll still living with months on.

Painful, deep bruising.

Erin Holland was only on the course for a couple of days, opting to withdraw because her fellow recruits were being punished for her inability to carry the weight of Dan Ewing on her back.

But those few days were... well, ouch. Look at these bruises: